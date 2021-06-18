Zimbabwe extends localized lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) --:Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended localized COVID-19 lockdown measures to three more districts following surges in infections in those localities.

In a press statement on Thursday night, Mnangagwa said Makonde, Hurungwe and Kariba districts in Mashonaland West Province would be isolated and a 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew imposed, while access to and from the areas would be banned, except for essential services.

He said two senior government officials had died in Karoi, in Hurungwe District, earlier during the day and there was need to contain the pandemic from spreading.

"COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the above-mentioned districts," Mnangagwa said, noting that on Monday, June 14, Mashonaland Wes had 38 new cases, on Tuesday the figure went up to 115 and on Wednesday there were 105 new cases.

He said Karoi had 10 tobacco auction floors and this had resulted in the town drawing growers from as far as Gokwe, of Midlands Province, and Chegutu, of Mashonaland West, and other people from Harare, the capital.