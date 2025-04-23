Open Menu

Zimbabwean Delegation Visits KU, Discusses Faculty, Student Exchange Program

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:11 PM

A six member delegation from the Department of Presidential and National Scholarship of Zimbabwe, ministry of higher and tertiary education, ministry of health, and Zimbabwean embassy visited the University of Karachi on Wednesday

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, along with the Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Director Finance Syed Jahanzeb, in-charge Students Financial Aid Office Professor Dr Zi Asma Haneef Khan, in-charge International Students Advisor Dr Shumaila Shafkat Ali, in-charge Student Advisor Office Dr Nosheen Raza welcome the visiting delegation.

Executive Director of the Department of Presidential and National Scholarships R. Machingura shared the delegation will visit a few of Pakistan’s leading higher education institutes in the next few days, and they have started their visit from the University of Karachi.

He expressed that the Zimbabwean government is looking forward to finding new destinations for the youngsters of Zimbabwe so that they could go abroad for studies and come back to serve their country.

He mentioned that they are looking for collaboration in the fields of agriculture, business, engineering, science and technology, and medicine, besides a few others.

He briefed about the scholarships given to the Zimbabwean students to get higher education across the globe and added that they are willing to expand the pool so that more students can benefit from the scholarship program.

Chief Director at P&NS Dr W. Kachere, Director P&NS William Taringa, the Director of Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Dr D. Murekachiro, Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health Dr R. Makota, and Counselor at the Embassy of Zimbabwe B. Chikodze discussed the possibilities of students and faculty exchange program, launching joint research projects and collaborations, to boost the innovation, industrialization and development of their motherland.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi assured full support to the delegation and expressed that the University of Karachi would like to offer different programs as well as postgraduate programs to Zimbabwean students.

