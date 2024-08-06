Open Menu

Zimbabwean Envoy Gets Briefing On Upcoming Safari Park In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday briefed the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Pakistan Titus M.J. Abu Bastu on the upcoming Safari Park project in Islamabad, expected to boost tourism in the city

During the meeting, the CDA chairman told the Ambassador that the park will initially house 2,000 animals, with a total capacity of over 5,000. He invited Zimbabwe to contribute to the project by exporting animals from their country.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest and explored potential areas of collaboration between the two nations.

The envoy Abu Bastu commended Chairman Randhawa's efforts to beautify Islamabad, particularly highlighting the solid waste management initiatives.

The ambassador expressed keen interest in learning from Pakistan's experiences in this sector. Furthermore, Bastu proposed relocating the Zimbabwean embassy to the diplomatic enclave, to which Chairman Randhawa assured a swift resolution by the Foreign Office.

