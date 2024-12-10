Zindigi Partners With Green Agrimall To Enable Cashless Payments In Agriculture
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 07:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Zindigi-leading digital banking initiative of JS Bank, has partnered with Green Agrimall to digitize its payment systems, enabling cashless transactions across the agriculture platform.
According to a news release, this collaboration aims to streamline the agricultural value chain, reduce inefficiencies, and save valuable time for farmers and traders.
Green Agrimall is a step towards revolutionizing Pakistan’s agriculture through a network of one-stop platforms facilitating farmers with high-quality crop inputs, smart farming technologies, modern machinery rentals, crop storage and processing solutions, aiming to maximise Pakistan’s agriculture output to its true potential.
The integration of Zindigi’s digital payment systems will provide a seamless, efficient experience for all users, enhancing both accessibility and financial transparency.
“At Zindigi, we are committed to advancing digital transformation across key sectors. This partnership with Green Agrimall aligns with our vision to build a modern, efficient digital ecosystem,” said Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer at Zindigi.
Ali Sufian, CEO of Green Agrimall added, “This partnership is a key step in redefining Pakistan’s agriculture, offering innovative solutions and empowering farmers with modern tools to unlock the sector’s full potential.”
