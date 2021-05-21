Zionist, Hindutva state terrorism requires immediate world response, says Shehryar Afridi

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said that atrocities against Muslims by Zionist and Hindutva terrorist regimes required a world response failing which may trigger consequences beyond regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said that atrocities against Muslims by Zionist and Hindutva terrorist regimes required a world response failing which may trigger consequences beyond regions.

Addressing the participants of a protest rally held to mark Martyrs Day here under the aegis of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Shehryar Afridi said that Kashmir and Palestine needed immediate world attention and are a huge question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.

Flanked by APHC leaders Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Yousaf Naseem and others, Shehryar Afridi said it is about time for the world to speak on Kashmir as humanity is under attack from the Zionist and Hindutva terrorists.

He said that the resistance of Kashmiri and Palestinian nations reminds us of the resilience of the humans against the oppression and barbarism.

He said 57 Muslim states needed to roar like lions and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had represented the aspirations of the whole nation in the UNGA.

He said that all political parties stood united on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine and we will keep our struggle for the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine irrespective of consequences.

He said that the United Nation's failure in stopping the genocide of Kashmiris and Palestinians may lead to the fate of League of Nations.

He said that the Indian government had denied Pakistans request for setting up an International Medical Corridor for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are put under double lockdown.

He said that Pakistan was a responsible state but India was time and again provoking Pakistan by attacking Kashmiri people.

He said the targeting of Muslims in across the globe needed the leadership of Muslim Ummah to sit together and adopt a united voice and follow a strategy to protect the humanity which was under attack from Zionist and Hindutva terrorists.

He lauded the APHC leaders who had sacrificed their homes, families and assets just for their love for freedom.