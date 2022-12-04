UrduPoint.com

Ziuallah Facilitates Sindhi People For Celebration Of Culture Day

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Ziuallah facilitates Sindhi people for celebration of Culture Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu Sunday congratulated to the Sindhi people living all over the world on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day.

In his message, he said that the Sindhi people has a status with respect to its history and the Sindhi people has always lived a high life in history.

The Minister instructed the Sindhi youth to use all their abilities for the country and the nation and actively participate in the development of the country so that our country could overcome the difficulties faced by it saying that we all would play our role for the betterment security of the country and the nation.

He further said that today was the day to love one's own culture and respect the culture of others saying that Sindh province was the cradle of the beautiful civilizations of the world.

.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan World Sunday All Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

12 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

20 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

20 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

20 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.