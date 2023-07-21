Zmarak urges BFA officers to ensure hygienic food

Open Menu

July 21, 2023

Balochistan Minister for Food Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Friday urged the newly appointed officers in Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) to ensure the provision of quality and hygienic food to the masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Food Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Friday urged the newly appointed officers in Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) to ensure the provision of quality and hygienic food to the masses.

The newly appointed youth should take specific measures to curtail adulteration in food in all over the province, he said.

Zmarak said the provincial government has provided employment opportunities and encouraged the educated youth to play a role in the development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the distribution of appointment orders held at Balochistan Food Authority, the minister said the youth have abilities but there is a need to provide them resources and opportunities to realize their potential.

The recruitment process for the vacant posts in Balochistan Food Authority has been completely transparent while the eligible and deserving candidates have been selected as Food Safety Officers, Lab Technologists, and Food Safety Supervisors on the basis of merit.

Provincial Secretary Food Mujeeb Ur Rehman Panezai and Director General BFA Mohammad Naeem Bazai and other officers of the authority participated in the ceremony.

Drawing attention to food safety standards, Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai expressed concerns over the daises and deaths of people caused by unhygienic food on a daily basis.

"We need to ensure the supply of quality food to save millions of lives by reducing the risks associated with unhealthy food. The government should take steps to ensure quality and hygienic food which would help reduce the burden on hospitals and the health sector." Addressing the newly appointed officers and officials, the minister said that they have got an opportunity to play a role in the better health of the people and perform duties considered social responsibility.

Addressing the participants, Secretary Food Mujeeb Ur Rehman Panezai said that due to unhygienic food, a large number of people were suffering from various diseases, which can be estimated from the fact that only Pakistan uses medicines equal to the whole of Europe.

He said that the overall policy and initiatives of the Balochistan Food Authority are aimed at regulating the food industry, implementing quality control laws, and providing safe food to the people so that they can play their role in the development of the country by staying healthy.

