Zobaida, Fawad Visit National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation

Thu 09th April 2020

Zobaida, Fawad visit National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Production Zobaida Jalal, and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Thursday visited National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Haripur.

During the visit of NRTC Haripur, Managing Director received the ministers and gave a detailed briefing regarding functioning of NRTC.

Managing Director said that in view of the evolving COVID-19 environment, NRTC shifted focus to support the National efforts.

A highly motivated team of volunteers was formulated who quickly developed necessary expertise in the field through research and surveys.

The team has so far repaired 109 Ventilators free of cost in last 18 days, he said.

The ventilators are already being used by hospitals across the country. MD further added that the work was being done without compromising on other essential aspects.

NRTC is known for world class products in the field of IT and communication.

The briefing was followed by visit to research facilities and production lines.

Both ministers were highly impressed by research work and contribution of NRTC.

Minister of Science and Technology reiterated that NRTC was a role model for other Industrial setups and its potential should be optimized.

