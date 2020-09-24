UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zobaida Jalal Apprises Iraqi Envoy For Opportunities To Enhance Mutual Defence Collaboration, Experience Sharing

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

Zobaida Jalal apprises Iraqi envoy for opportunities to enhance mutual defence collaboration, experience sharing

Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal at the Ministry of Defence Production here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal at the Ministry of Defence Production here on Thursday.

Minister welcomed the dignitary and expressed Pakistan's desire for peace and prosperity of Iraqi People, said a press release.

The Minister for Defence Production informed the dignitary that defence collaboration between the two countries can further be enhanced by sharing their mutual experiences in the field of defence production.

The Federal Minister also highlighted the important role of Pakistan as a stabilizing factor for regional security. She further said that regional cooperation was essential to attain sustainable peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and praised the efforts of Pakistan for regional peace and stability.

Hr said: "Iraqi government and people have confidence in Pakistan and its people and we will continue to work closely with it to further enhance bilateral relations."

Related Topics

Pakistan Iraq Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Maritime Day 2020

10 minutes ago

Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awa ..

15 minutes ago

Asif Afridi quarantined for breaching social dista ..

22 minutes ago

Lootah announces 100% completion of The Edge, its ..

24 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology reinf ..

31 minutes ago

Aleem Khan reviews development works in different ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.