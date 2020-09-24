Zobaida Jalal apprises Iraqi envoy for opportunities to enhance mutual defence collaboration, experience sharing

Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal at the Ministry of Defence Production here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal at the Ministry of Defence Production here on Thursday.

Minister welcomed the dignitary and expressed Pakistan's desire for peace and prosperity of Iraqi People, said a press release.

The Minister for Defence Production informed the dignitary that defence collaboration between the two countries can further be enhanced by sharing their mutual experiences in the field of defence production.

The Federal Minister also highlighted the important role of Pakistan as a stabilizing factor for regional security. She further said that regional cooperation was essential to attain sustainable peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and praised the efforts of Pakistan for regional peace and stability.

Hr said: "Iraqi government and people have confidence in Pakistan and its people and we will continue to work closely with it to further enhance bilateral relations."