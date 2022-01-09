ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal on Sunday expressed grief over the sad demise of younger brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in a tragic car accident a day earlier.

The Minister prayed for patience of grieved family. She also prayed that may mercy of Allah bestow upon the deceased and may the departed soul rest in peace, said a media release.