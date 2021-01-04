UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zobaida Jalal Lauds UAE Vision 2030 On Defence Industry Advancement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:57 PM

Zobaida Jalal lauds UAE vision 2030 on Defence Industry advancement

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal Monday lauded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vision 2030 on indigenization and technological advancement of its Defence Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal Monday lauded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vision 2030 on indigenization and technological advancement of its Defence Industry.

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal where she highlighted the government of Pakistan's desire and commitment to work closely with UAE in the defence industrial domain, said a press release.

Minister for Defence Production welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with UAE and considers her as an important and longstanding partner in the Middle East.

The dignitary appreciated the two brotherly countries efforts in fight against COVID-19 and termed it a success story against the pandemic.

The dignitary highlighted the need and resolve by UAE side for working together in all spheres of Civil and Defence fields of collaborations.

She emphasized that there were areas of mutual interest and benefits to be explored by both the countries under the UAE vision 2030 and present the Pakistani government's policy of Public Private Partnership of its Defence Industry.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan and said that both countries were ready to provide further impetus to their bilateral ties.

The dignitary also extended invitation for the honorable Minister to attend the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021 being held in Feb 2021 in UAE.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Salem United Arab Emirates Middle East All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

57 seconds ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

1 minute ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

3 minutes ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

7 minutes ago

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.