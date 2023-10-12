Open Menu

Zoe Ware Calls On IPP President

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 09:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Political Counsellor at British High Commission, Zoe Ware called on Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Abdul Aleem Khan here on Thursday.

IPP spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan told APP that in the meeting, Zoe Ware and Abdul Aleem Khan discussed the current international and domestic situation in detail.

On this occasion, Zoe Ware said that they want strong relations and bilateral cooperation between UK and Pakistan. “In England, overseas Pakistanis are playing a pivotal role in every field of life,” she said.

She said that Pakistan-UK collaboration continues in education, health and various other sectors.

President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan discussed the political situation with Zoe Ware. He also expressed good wishes for the British Counsellor and exchanged gifts.

