Zonal Office Aukaf deptt to organize Naat competition among students tomorrow

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Zonal office Aukaf department was conducting Naat competitions here cross Zone from tomorrow October 24 in which male and female students belonging to Sargodha region would participate.

The Zonal office Aukaf said that competitions would be held here under the directions of President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and these competitions have been divided in four categories.

The male students till fifteen years ages would be considered in the first category and girls less than fifteen years ages in second category while male of above fifteen years ages in third category and females in fourth list.

The candidates participating in the competitions would provide their age certificates along with complete details of birth,residential address and contact numbers.

The competition would be held at Main Jamia Masque Gool Chowk Sargodha and district Khushab, Jamia Masjid Gulzar e Madina Darya Khan, Darbar Hazrat Sultan Zikriya in Mianwali and Shahi Masque district Chinyot of the region.

The winners of Naat competition would be eligible to participate in the Provincial Naat competition in Lahore on October 31st.