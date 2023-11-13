Open Menu

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees Convene To Sight Jamadi-ul-Awal Moon On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees convene to sight Jamadi-ul-Awal moon on Tuesday

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has hosted a pivotal meeting for the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight the moon of Jamadi-ul-Awal 1445 AH on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has hosted a pivotal meeting for the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight the moon of Jamadi-ul-Awal 1445 AH on Tuesday.

Chaired by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, the meeting would see the Director General of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, and Dr. Shahdur Rahman serving as liaisons.

Technical support would be provided remotely through telephone by Zain-ul-Abedin from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Ghulam Murtaza from the SPARCO Department.

Key members, including Mufti Zamir Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdus Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakr Siddique, Maulana Haroon-ul-Rasheed Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain Naqvi, Peer Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, and other respected scholars, would participate in the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings in Islamabad.

Simultaneous meetings of the zonal committees would take place in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar, with decisions on the sighting of the moon for the month of Jamadi-ul-Awwal 1445 AH.

The outcomes of these meetings are expected to play a crucial role in determining significant religious events across the country.

