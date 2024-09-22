Zonal Seerat Conference tomorrow

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A zonal seerat conference is being organized at Rashida Auditorium,

Model Town-A here on September 23, Monday, under the auspices of

provincial auqaaf and religious affairs department.

The Auqaaf and Religious Affairs Department has made special arrangements

for organizing the Conference in a befitting manner.

Noted religious scholars will deliver their speeches at the conference,

says a press release issued here on Sunday.