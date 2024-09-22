Zonal Seerat Conference Tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A zonal seerat conference is being organized at Rashida Auditorium,
Model Town-A here on September 23, Monday, under the auspices of
provincial auqaaf and religious affairs department.
The Auqaaf and Religious Affairs Department has made special arrangements
for organizing the Conference in a befitting manner.
Noted religious scholars will deliver their speeches at the conference,
says a press release issued here on Sunday.
