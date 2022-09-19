Zonergy Corporation donates RMB 100,000 for flood-hit people in Pakistan

Zonergy Corporation, a longstanding partner of Pakistan in solar power generation donated RMB.100,000.00 to support the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood hit people in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Zonergy Corporation, a longstanding partner of Pakistan in solar power generation donated RMB.100,000.00 to support the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood hit people in Pakistan.

Zonergy Executive Vice President Kevin Chang Bin Qiu presented the cheque to Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque at a ceremony held here in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing on Monday.

Sharing his grief and condolences with the bereaved families, Vice President Kevin said his company will continue to support the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

He informed that his company has already provided portable solar devices worth Rs.6.4 million and food supplies worth Rs.2.4 million donating an additional Rs.5.00 million for Prime Minister's relief fund.

"Richard Jun Guo, the President of Zonergy made a donation to the Prime Minister with Rs 8.8 million goods and materials, including photovoltaic power generation equipment, food and other aids," he added.

He hoped that with the joint efforts, the two countries could still pull through and conquer the natural disaster.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Moin Ul Haque conveyed sincere gratitude of the government and the people of Pakistan to the company's leadership for this generous assistance.

He noted the exemplary support and solidarity of Chinese government and people for Pakistan during natural disasters, emphasizing that Chinese assistance to Pakistan for flood victims has once again proven the unique nature of fraternal ties between the two countries.

Grateful to China's energy conglomerate, Zonergy, for donating RMB 100,000 in cash, as well as PKR 8.8 million in kind. Zonergy initiatives in Pakistan, including Quaid-e-Azam solar power park," the ambassador wrote on his twitter account.