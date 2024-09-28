Open Menu

Zong Expands Its Footprint In Gilgit-Baltistan With Launch Of 59 4G Commercial Sites

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Zong expands its footprint in Gilgit-Baltistan with launch of 59 4G commercial sites

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's leading cellular and digital services provider, has officially launched its network in Gilgit Baltistan, marking a significant milestone in the region's digital development.

The launch event was held at the prestigious Gilgit Serena Hotel and was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Mr. Ghulam Muhammad, Minister of Law and Tourism, Government of Gilgit Baltistan, who graced the event as the chief guest.

The event, held on September 27, celebrated the commercial activation of 59 4g sites across the region, with further expansion plans slated for next year.

Zong’s presence in Gilgit Baltistan promises to empower local communities, enhance connectivity, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the area.

The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, including Miss Suraya Zaman, Advisor IT, Government of Gilgit Baltistan, Mr. Gul Abid Wazir, Zonal Director PTA Gilgit, Mr Ehsan ul Haq Assistant Zonal Director

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Hotel Gilgit Baltistan 4G September Event Government

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

20 minutes ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

14 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

17 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

17 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

18 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

18 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

18 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

18 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan