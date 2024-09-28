Zong Expands Its Footprint In Gilgit-Baltistan With Launch Of 59 4G Commercial Sites
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's leading cellular and digital services provider, has officially launched its network in Gilgit Baltistan, marking a significant milestone in the region's digital development.
The launch event was held at the prestigious Gilgit Serena Hotel and was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Mr. Ghulam Muhammad, Minister of Law and Tourism, Government of Gilgit Baltistan, who graced the event as the chief guest.
The event, held on September 27, celebrated the commercial activation of 59 4g sites across the region, with further expansion plans slated for next year.
Zong’s presence in Gilgit Baltistan promises to empower local communities, enhance connectivity, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the area.
The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, including Miss Suraya Zaman, Advisor IT, Government of Gilgit Baltistan, Mr. Gul Abid Wazir, Zonal Director PTA Gilgit, Mr Ehsan ul Haq Assistant Zonal Director
