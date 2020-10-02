Zoo park to be established in DI Khan soon: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Dera cirlce Yahya Akhunzada Friday said that the government was taking solid measures to protect wildlife and forests in the regio

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera cirlce Yahya Akhunzada Friday said that the government was taking solid measures to protect wildlife and forests in the region.

While visiting Wildlife Park, he said that the government was aware of the vitality and significance of forestry and conservation of wildlife.

He said certain initiatives were being taken in this regard, adding that, a state-of-the-art Zoo park at 200 kanals would be soon established in Dera .

He said that the administration was working on a significant uplift plan to find out solutions to save the endangered population of different species.�The District Forest officer Khan Malook while briefing the senior administrative official told that for the conservation of wildlife and ecosystem the Forest department was working closely with local communities.

Malook said that certain initiatives were being taken by the local forest authorities in line with clean and green Pakistan.