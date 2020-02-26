Zoological garden Hyderabad to host grand flower show: Commissioner announces

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced to organize grand flower show here at Zoological Garden Hyderabad from March 06, 2020 to provide a recreational event to citizens of the historic city.

Presiding over a meeting along with Mayor Hyderabad here on Wednesday to review the arrangements of two day flower show the commissioner asked the officers of concerned departments including educational institutions to make the event successful by utilizing their available resources.

On suggestion of the Commissioner, the Mayor Hyderabad also announced to organize- with HMC's resources- another 2-day flower show from March 13, 2020 at Autobahn Park Latifabad.

The Commissioner asked the officers of the concerned departments to play their due role for making these events of flower shows a success so that the citizens of Hyderabad could get recreational activities during spring season.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro and Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbaer Numai were also present in the meeting.