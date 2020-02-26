UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zoological Garden Hyderabad To Host Grand Flower Show: Commissioner Announces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

Zoological garden Hyderabad to host grand flower show: Commissioner announces

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced to organize grand flower show here at Zoological Garden Hyderabad from March 06, 2020 to provide a recreational event to citizens of the historic city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced to organize grand flower show here at Zoological Garden Hyderabad from March 06, 2020 to provide a recreational event to citizens of the historic city.

Presiding over a meeting along with Mayor Hyderabad here on Wednesday to review the arrangements of two day flower show the commissioner asked the officers of concerned departments including educational institutions to make the event successful by utilizing their available resources.

On suggestion of the Commissioner, the Mayor Hyderabad also announced to organize- with HMC's resources- another 2-day flower show from March 13, 2020 at Autobahn Park Latifabad.

The Commissioner asked the officers of the concerned departments to play their due role for making these events of flower shows a success so that the citizens of Hyderabad could get recreational activities during spring season.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro and Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbaer Numai were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Hyderabad March 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

39 minutes ago

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all ..

1 hour ago

Professor Khurshid expressed sorrow over sad demis ..

2 minutes ago

Ismail Dahiri acquitted in weapons recovery case

2 minutes ago

SPSC announces results of pre-interview written te ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister inaugurates squash complex, open ai ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.