Zoology Deptt To Hold Ph.D. Program Very Soon: Dr. Ikram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Zoology Deptt to hold Ph.D. program very soon: Dr. Ikram

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) ::Chairman Department of Zoology, University of Malakand Dr. Ikram Elahi Saturday said that the Department of Zoology, University of Malakand held Entry Test through Pakistan Test Service for MPhil Admission in Zoology and very soon the Department would announce PhD program in the coming spring.He said this while talking to the media during the Entry Test for the MPhil admission in Zoology.

He said the University of Malakand has reached to a milestone in the development of the Zoology Department and he was thankful to the Vice Chancellor,University of Malakand Prof.

Dr. Gul Zaman and Directorate of Admissions,University of Malakand for their help and support in the journey towards development.

He also welcomed all the candidates appearing in the Test and assured them that the University would try their level best to impart quality education to their students and wished the newly appeared students good luck for the future.

