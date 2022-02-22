UrduPoint.com

Zoology Student Saves Asian Palm Civet In Swat

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Zoology student saves Asian Palm Civet in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Farman Ullah, an undergraduate student of Zoology from Khwazakhela, Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rescued an Asian Palm Civet, a wild specie, which was about to be killed by villagers due to fear.

Farman got information about capturing of an Asian Palm Civet which is scientifically known as Paradoxurus hermaphroditus and is a nocturnal wild animal.

He forthwith rushed to the site and realized that villager are planning to kill the animal due to unnecessary fear.

The young student apprised villager about importance of the wild specie and its unharmful nature towards human. He requested fellow villagers to hand him over instead of killing.

Farmanullah succeeded in convincing the captors who handed over the animal to him which he kept under his protection all night.

Instead of handling the release operation of animal himself, Farman informed the Swat Wildlife Department.

DFO Wildlife Swat, Abdul Ghafoor on receiving request quickly responded and sent a rescue team to recover and release the animal back into the wild.

Abdul Ghafoor appreciated Farman Ullah for playing a key role in protecting the animal from being killed by community member.

He urged all the youngster to take inspiration from this incident and create awareness about importance of wild species among people by educating them so that the threatened species are saved from extinction.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Threatened Student Young SITE All From Asia

Recent Stories

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

1 hour ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

1 hour ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

2 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>