Zoology student saves Asian Palm Civet in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Farman Ullah, an undergraduate student of Zoology from Khwazakhela, Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rescued an Asian Palm Civet, a wild specie, which was about to be killed by villagers due to fear.

Farman got information about capturing of an Asian Palm Civet which is scientifically known as Paradoxurus hermaphroditus and is a nocturnal wild animal.

He forthwith rushed to the site and realized that villager are planning to kill the animal due to unnecessary fear.

The young student apprised villager about importance of the wild specie and its unharmful nature towards human. He requested fellow villagers to hand him over instead of killing.

Farmanullah succeeded in convincing the captors who handed over the animal to him which he kept under his protection all night.

Instead of handling the release operation of animal himself, Farman informed the Swat Wildlife Department.

DFO Wildlife Swat, Abdul Ghafoor on receiving request quickly responded and sent a rescue team to recover and release the animal back into the wild.

Abdul Ghafoor appreciated Farman Ullah for playing a key role in protecting the animal from being killed by community member.

He urged all the youngster to take inspiration from this incident and create awareness about importance of wild species among people by educating them so that the threatened species are saved from extinction.