Zoology Students Department Of Women University Multan, Teachers Join Walk To Observe World Wildlife Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:51 PM

Zoology students department of Women University Multan, teachers join walk to observe world wildlife day

Students and teachers of Zoology department of Women University Multan on Wednesday participated in a walk in the university premises organized in line with observance of world wildlife day

Students and teachers of Zoology department of Women University Multan on Wednesday participated in a walk in the university premises organized in line with observance of world wildlife day.

Zoology teachers Dr. Aasia and Dr.

Hina Ali led scores of students and teachers holding banners and placards inscribed with messages highlighting importance of wildlife for a balanced eco system.

Dr. Aasia said flora and fauna facing threat of extinction must be protected and observance of world wildlife day was a reminder to all to contribute in efforts to protect nature.

She added that year 2020 had been designated as the year for protection of aqua life.

She said the government, private sector and individuals must play their part to protect wildlife on the earth surface and under water.

