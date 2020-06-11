ZSP holds population census, studies of migratory; indigenous wildlife species

The Zoological Survey of Pakistan (ZSP) of Pakistan had organized various population census and studies to obtain information on distribution, population dynamics, migratory patterns, status, habit and habitat, and taxonomy (classification) of animal life in Pakistan through surveys

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Zoological Survey of Pakistan (ZSP) of Pakistan had organized various population census and studies to obtain information on distribution, population dynamics, migratory patterns, status, habit and habitat, and taxonomy (classification) of animal life in Pakistan through surveys.

According to Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20, during the current financial year, the survey of the Cholistan Game Reserve (District Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur, Punjab) was carried out with the objective of recording the status of important wildlife species, identification of threats to habitat and preparation of inventories.

The objective of the Mid-winter waterfowl census was to study the population dynamics of migratory ducks, Geese, waders, and local water birds and record the population trends of migratory water birds. Wetlands of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were visited for mid-winter waterfowl census, during December and January, in 2019 - 2020.

During the current financial year, the studies on Houbara bustard and Punjab Urial were carried out separately along with the team of Punjab Wildlife Department to study the distribution and status of the concerned species. The main objective of these studies was to identify the threats to species and its habitat and preparation of conservation strategy for the protection, conservation, and management of the species and its habitat.

During the same period, the studies of endangered species, i.e., Great Indian Bustard and Black-Bellied Tern have been conducted with the objective to study the distribution and current population status of concerned species.

The challenges to wildlife protection and preservation of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) could be managed through effective implementation of Islamabad Wildlife's initiatives such as: Enhanced management of protected areas, i.e., MHNP, by setting goals on international standards.

The revival of Critically Endangered species and their Habitats, restriction of illegal wildlife trafficking and hunting in ICT, rehabilitation/rescue Center for Confiscated Wildlife in Islamabad. Zero plastic in hiking trails and other areas of MHNP for "Plastic Free National Park".

Moreover, improvements of Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) ordinance 1979 legislation and its implementation, engage different university students to conduct scientific studies in MHNP, awareness and education about the importance of wildlife in MHNP to students and the general public.