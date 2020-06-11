UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ZSP Holds Population Census, Studies Of Migratory; Indigenous Wildlife Species

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:51 PM

ZSP holds population census, studies of migratory; indigenous wildlife species

The Zoological Survey of Pakistan (ZSP) of Pakistan had organized various population census and studies to obtain information on distribution, population dynamics, migratory patterns, status, habit and habitat, and taxonomy (classification) of animal life in Pakistan through surveys

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Zoological Survey of Pakistan (ZSP) of Pakistan had organized various population census and studies to obtain information on distribution, population dynamics, migratory patterns, status, habit and habitat, and taxonomy (classification) of animal life in Pakistan through surveys.

According to Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20, during the current financial year, the survey of the Cholistan Game Reserve (District Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur, Punjab) was carried out with the objective of recording the status of important wildlife species, identification of threats to habitat and preparation of inventories.

The objective of the Mid-winter waterfowl census was to study the population dynamics of migratory ducks, Geese, waders, and local water birds and record the population trends of migratory water birds. Wetlands of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were visited for mid-winter waterfowl census, during December and January, in 2019 - 2020.

During the current financial year, the studies on Houbara bustard and Punjab Urial were carried out separately along with the team of Punjab Wildlife Department to study the distribution and status of the concerned species. The main objective of these studies was to identify the threats to species and its habitat and preparation of conservation strategy for the protection, conservation, and management of the species and its habitat.

During the same period, the studies of endangered species, i.e., Great Indian Bustard and Black-Bellied Tern have been conducted with the objective to study the distribution and current population status of concerned species.

The challenges to wildlife protection and preservation of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) could be managed through effective implementation of Islamabad Wildlife's initiatives such as: Enhanced management of protected areas, i.e., MHNP, by setting goals on international standards.

The revival of Critically Endangered species and their Habitats, restriction of illegal wildlife trafficking and hunting in ICT, rehabilitation/rescue Center for Confiscated Wildlife in Islamabad. Zero plastic in hiking trails and other areas of MHNP for "Plastic Free National Park".

Moreover, improvements of Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) ordinance 1979 legislation and its implementation, engage different university students to conduct scientific studies in MHNP, awareness and education about the importance of wildlife in MHNP to students and the general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Water Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Same January December 2019 2020 Cholistan

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

1 hour ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

1 hour ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

1 hour ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

2 hours ago

Teacher killed in stabbing attack at Slovakia scho ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.