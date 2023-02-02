UrduPoint.com

ZTBL Granted Agri Loans Of Rs 240 Mln To Farmers In 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) is granting loans to farmers at lowest mark up rate for purchase of agricultural machinery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) is granting loans to farmers at lowest mark up rate for purchase of agricultural machinery.

ZTBL Faisalabad branch manager Imran Ghuman said here on Thursday that agriculture loans of Rs 240 million were granted to farmers against the target of 280 million during the year 2021-22, while the ratio of loans recovery remained at 85 percent.

He said that the ZTBL was offering loans to farmers for purchase of fertilizers, seeds, dairy farming, agri tools, including tractors, thresher etc on five per cent markup rate.

He said that three mobile credit officers of the bank were active in the field for providing necessary information to farmers about loans.

