ZTE Delegation Calls On Minister Of State For IT

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ZTE delegation calls on Minister of State for IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A delegation of tech company ZTE called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday.

The matters related to smartphones manufacturing, fiberization, and skills & trainings were discussed in the meeting, said a news release.

Member Telecom, MoIIT, Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim was also present in the meeting.

