ZTE delegation calls on Minister of State for IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A delegation of tech company ZTE called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday.

The matters related to smartphones manufacturing, fiberization, and skills & trainings were discussed in the meeting, said a news release.

Member Telecom, MoIIT, Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim was also present in the meeting.