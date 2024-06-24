ZTE Delegation Calls On Minister Of State For IT
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A delegation of tech company ZTE called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday.
The matters related to smartphones manufacturing, fiberization, and skills & trainings were discussed in the meeting, said a news release.
Member Telecom, MoIIT, Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim was also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to empower women, promote gender equality: CM20 minutes ago
-
Italy to launch initiative to educate out-of-school children in Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
ATC sends 21 accused of Madain incident on 10 days remand50 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 190 emergencies last week50 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh visits Sukkur barrage, inspected repair work of gates60 minutes ago
-
Shabbir Shah terms Modi’s remarks regarding Kashmir as unrealistic1 hour ago
-
LDA seals 7 properties1 hour ago
-
AIOU celebrates Golden Jubilee1 hour ago
-
Another 66 meters disconnected on gas theft1 hour ago
-
Security tightens in Sukkur for President Zardari's visit1 hour ago
-
Daughter of Secretary Food succumbs to injuries1 hour ago
-
Three-day `Theatre Extravaganza’ to mesmerize art enthusiasts2 hours ago