ZTE to equip Pakistani youth with digital skills: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation (ZTE) to launch a nationwide digital skills training program for Pakistani youth.

He made the announcement during his visit to ZTE headquarters on the occasion of its 40th anniversary according to press release issued by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives here. The minister observed the company’s cutting-edge technology-based products.

Iqbal stated that during his official visit to China, a historic collaboration has been established with ZTE, which he said would launch a broad-based comprehensive, nationwide training initiative to equip Pakistan’s youth with future-ready digital skills.

He said that the formal launch of this partnership will take place during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China next month.

The Minister noted that ZTE’s training program was a significant step towards transforming Pakistan into a technology-driven economy.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that this training program would equip young people with future-ready and market-relevant digital skills. He also announced that ZTE would establish its eighth global training center in Pakistan.

He stated that the proposed training center will provide practical education in advanced technologies to Pakistan’s young talent and highlighted that the core focus of CPEC Phase II is technology transfer, youth empowerment, and sustainable growth.

The Federal Minister invited ZTE to benefit from the young IT talent available in Pakistan and also proposed ZTE to establish a Research and Development Center in Pakistan.