PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliq ur Rehman has said ZU Peshawar was providing best travel facilities to people and new feeder routes include Pabbi would be activated very soon.

In a press release issued here Saturday, he said that inauguration of Pabbi route would also facilitate people residing in surrounding areas of Nowshera.

He said that ZU Peshawar is a flagship project that has drawn international appreciation and addition of new buses in existing fleet would improve transportation facilities and help open new routes.

He said that government was endeavoring to provide best civic amenities to people and to resolve their basic problems.