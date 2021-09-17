ZU presents 7th interactive series of "ZU Dialogues" on PMDA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Public Relations(PR) and Communications Department of Ziauddin University organized the 7th interactive series of "ZU Dialogues'' titled "Pakistan Media Development Authority: Protection or Control of the Media Industry" to get an opinion and analysis of the experts about Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

The dialogue session was moderated by Syed Muaz Shah, Director, The Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law, Ziauddin University, said the statement released here on Friday.

Presenting his argument about freedom of expression, Former Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting and former Adviser to the Chief Executive of Pakistan on National Affairs, Senator (R) Javed Jabbar said that there was no restriction on the kind of criticism that can be heard against people. But here, I empathized to the journalists it is the fact that for the past 20 years a reported number of about 70 journalists have tragically lost their lives in a natural violent way and no one has been found and punished for such terrible crime, several others have been injured, some journalists have been deprived of their professional incomes, he told.

It is also true that media in Pakistan have a very high level of freedom of expressions, he said while presenting his arguments as a Guest Speaker.

While critically examining the situation of media and raising questions about the media's qualification and work criteria, he stated "Media do hold other institutes accountable for their actions but we don't know the financial interest of most of the media houses.

General media literacy in our country is so low and most people don't know who owns what media group except for a few major media groups, he told.

Why channels running after TRP, no accountability for advertisers. Actually, nowadays advertising on electronic media has become pollution.

The media itself required tremendous internal reforms for accountability, Senator reiterated.

"I don't think that PMDA is anti-media, I think people are just misjudging it. There should be an open dialogue withhold the bill and draft till the government hears everyone. Government should try to incorporate the journalist's concerns into any new law. Government should try to deal with the existing institutions to the maximum extent and create new institutions only with agreement. Consensus must include the measurable indicators on how media reform themselves. Responsibility is not only on the state or on working journalists. It is also on media owners because these media owners are the ones behind the scenes who are calling the shots. Their hidden faces must be exposed in front of this world." he carried out while giving some valuable suggestions to the government regarding PMDA's draft.

Talking about the challenges that media usually face, International Relations Expert and Political Analyst, former Associate Dean, Faculty of business Administration (IBA) Dr. Huma Baqai said that workers of private news channels are not independent; they do cater the needs of commodification, commercialization and elite capture. These are the challenges that the media is facing. tv channels do talk against political parties but I have never seen any of them talking about corruption in banking sector, construction mafia and others.

Media is a whole new game and we need to cater to this new game. Excessive or oppressive regulation is not the only way out. But we need to understand that this is a global phenomenon independent voices are being suppressed all over the world, she told.

Current Affairs Commentator, Zarrar Khuhro and Senior journalists and analyst, former General Secretary, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Mazhar Abbas also spoke on the occasion.