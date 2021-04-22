UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zubaida Condemns Quetta Blast

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:12 PM

Zubaida condemns Quetta blast

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Thursday condemned the bomb blast in the parking lot of a luxury hotel in Quetta, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Thursday condemned the bomb blast in the parking lot of a luxury hotel in Quetta, Balochistan.

She expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the blast.

She said the entire nation, the government and security forces stood united to eliminate the terrorism.

She asked for providing best treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Bomb Blast Hotel Government Best

Recent Stories

Indonesian military submarine goes missing

15 minutes ago

India logs record jump in virus infections

4 minutes ago

4,000 to attend Brit Awards as UK loosens Covid ru ..

5 minutes ago

Ethiopia records 1,329 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

India Sends Deep-Submergence Rescue Vessel to Sear ..

5 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.