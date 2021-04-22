Zubaida condemns Quetta blast

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Thursday condemned the bomb blast in the parking lot of a luxury hotel in Quetta, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Thursday condemned the bomb blast in the parking lot of a luxury hotel in Quetta, Balochistan.

She expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the blast.

She said the entire nation, the government and security forces stood united to eliminate the terrorism.

She asked for providing best treatment facilities to the injured.