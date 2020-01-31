UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zubaida Jala Calls On Chief Minister Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:55 PM

Zubaida Jala calls on Chief Minister Balochistan

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday.

In a meeting, they exchanged their views regarding plans for construction of shipyard and other matters of mutual interest and development of Pasni and Balochistan under Defence Ministry and it was agreed that shipyard project would play a key role in Balochistan's growth and especially Gwadar, which will create huge jobs opportunities in which local people would take benefit, said press release issued here.

Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal thanked provincial cabinet and Chief Minister for provision of land for Shipyard after approval it, saying that provincial government is partner of Federal regime in profitability and employment jobs in this project.

On the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister stressed on providing training facilities for local youth in province to get jobs in the projects, adding that he visited Karachi Shipyard last day and reviewed training facilities where he discussed authorities on issue of provision training to Balochistan's youth.

Federal Minister also assured the Chief Minister that youth of Balochistan would be provided training facilities at Karachi Shipyard for betterment of youth and province.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Chief Minister Gwadar Pasni Government Cabinet Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

42 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

42 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

42 minutes ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

8 minutes ago

Airbus Agrees to Pay $10Mln Fine for Violating US ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.