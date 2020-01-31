Zubaida Jala calls on Chief Minister Balochistan

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday.

In a meeting, they exchanged their views regarding plans for construction of shipyard and other matters of mutual interest and development of Pasni and Balochistan under Defence Ministry and it was agreed that shipyard project would play a key role in Balochistan's growth and especially Gwadar, which will create huge jobs opportunities in which local people would take benefit, said press release issued here.

Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal thanked provincial cabinet and Chief Minister for provision of land for Shipyard after approval it, saying that provincial government is partner of Federal regime in profitability and employment jobs in this project.

On the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister stressed on providing training facilities for local youth in province to get jobs in the projects, adding that he visited Karachi Shipyard last day and reviewed training facilities where he discussed authorities on issue of provision training to Balochistan's youth.

Federal Minister also assured the Chief Minister that youth of Balochistan would be provided training facilities at Karachi Shipyard for betterment of youth and province.