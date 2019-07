Federal Minister for Defence Production Ms Zubaida Jalal has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Collector Customs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Defence Production Ms Zubaida Jalal has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Collector Customs.

The minister, in her condolence message, prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

She also offered her condolence to the aggrieved family.

The minister said that the perpetrators of this heinous act would not be spared.