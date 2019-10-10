UrduPoint.com
Zubaida Jalal Visits NUTECH

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:47 PM

Zubaida Jalal visits NUTECH

The Federal Minister for Defence Production Ms. Zobaida Jalal visited NUTECH) National University of Technology Islamabad, yesterday

Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) 10th October (Online): The Federal Minister for Defence Production Ms. Zobaida Jalal visited NUTECH) National University of Technology Islamabad, yesterday.

Rector, LtGen (Retd) Khalid Asghar welcomed the honorable guest. During her visit,Minister was briefed on NUTECH concept, vision, mission, objectives,education methodology and NUTECH skills development programs.

Rectorhighlighted the needs of our industry and explained to the honorable guest,a roadmap how NUTECH aims to fulfill these needs. The Federal Minister,after the briefing, visited the campus and skills development labs.

The eyecatching design of the campus building including labs and classroomsimpressed the visiting dignitary and she also especially appreciated theUniversity's efforts to attain this standard in such a short time andlinking academia to industry.

