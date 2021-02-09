UrduPoint.com
Zubaida Parveen Appointed As SSP Patrolling Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:55 PM

Zubaida Parveen appointed as SSP Patrolling Police

Zubaida Parveen has been appointed as SSP Patrolling police of Faisalabad and she took charge of her office on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Zubaida Parveen has been appointed as SSP Patrolling police of Faisalabad and she took charge of her office on Tuesday.

She was accorded a rousing reception on her arrival at regional office of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police where Jawans of Patrolling police presented her salute.

Later, she also held an introductory meeting with officers and officials of the PHP police and directed them to improve their performance by ensuring thorough patrolling on main highways.

