Zubair Expresses Sorrow On Demise Of Sardar Fateh Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 08:08 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Balochistan Mir Zubair Jamali on Thursday expressed deep sorrow on the death of Sardar Fateh Ali Umrani.

In his condolence statement, he said that Sardar Fateh Ali Umrani’s social services for the welfare of the area would be remembered for long.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members.

