Zubair for improving traffic system as helps to reduce road accidents

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Wednesday said that measures were being taken to improve traffic system which would help to reduce road accidents in the province including Quetta.

He expressed these views while visiting Quetta SSP Traffic Office.

SP Traffic Malik Muhammad Javed, Staff Officer Atiqur Rehman and IT In-charge Muhammad Azam were also present.

The IT in-charge gave a briefing to the Home Minister regarding Smart Traffic Management System (STMS), Rasta app, e-challenge and road safety.

The Home Minister was given a detailed briefing on various issues including licensing, monitoring and service infrastructure, He said that keeping more than 0.5 million vehicles moving in Quetta city is no less than a challenge saying that provision of police services, education and enforcement are top priorities.

He said that the City Traffic Police is equipped with modern facilities and they are providing the best service with limited resources adding that by enforcing traffic rules, there was a clear reduction in accidents, As 80 percent of head injury accidents have been reduced by Halimet campaign, he said and added that the helmet enforcement campaign and the crackdown on unlicensed drivers have had clear positive effects.

SP Taffic Malik Javed apprised the Minister that committees consisting of transporters, social and business representatives have also been formed for possible solutions to traffic issues.

He said that widespread crackdown is being done to end encroachments saying that the major causes of obstruction in traffic flow are encroachments, improper road infrastructure, and excessive increase in the number of vehicles.

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of traffic police for the taking to facilitate the citizens and keep the traffic flowing.