Zubair for privatization of non-profitable, sick units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday said that there was a dire need to privatize all non-profitable and sick units.

All commercial units which are not generating revenue and results should be privatized forthwith, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said "The task was given to me during the era of Nawaz-government but we could not privatize the commercial units due to some reasons.

Asad Umer the former minister of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was against the privatization of non-profitable units, he said adding that the senior leader of the PTI had desired to restructure the sick units. There was a need to evolve a strategy to privatize the commercial non-profitable units so that due results could be achieved without further delay, he said.

He lauded the role of PML-N for bringing improvement in every sector including the economy.