Zubair Ghanghra Express Deep Concern Over Alarming Rise In Dengue Fever In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, Zubair Ganghra, has expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in dengue and other life-threatening diseases in Hyderabad, particularly within the SITE Industrial Zone.
He noted with regret that despite the gravity of the situation, no concrete measures have yet been taken by the government. There has been no initiation of a dengue spray campaign, no establishment of dedicated dengue wards in government hospitals and no awareness programs have been introduced to educate the general public, traders, industrialists and the labor community.
Ganghra highlighted that hundreds of industries operate within the SITE Industrial Zone, employing thousands of workers and staff.
Following the recent rains, stagnant water on roads has become a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. If immediate preventive actions are not taken, there is a grave risk that dengue could spread on a massive scale, potentially taking the form of an epidemic. Such a situation would not only affect the residents of Hyderabad but also cripple the industrial zone’s economic activities, directly impacting workers, industrialists and ordinary citizens alike.
HSATI Chairman strongly urged the Government of Sindh, the Health Department and all concerned authorities to immediately launch a comprehensive dengue spray campaign, particularly targeting the SITE Industrial area and densely populated neighborhoods of Hyderabad.
He also called for the urgent establishment of separate and specialized wards for dengue patients in government hospitals to ensure timely and effective treatment.
In addition, he stressed the importance of launching public awareness campaigns so that both citizens and the labor force are educated about preventive measures against dengue.
Ganghra further emphasized the need to establish special treatment facilities for dengue patients at the SITE Industrial Zone Hospital, along with diagnostic and testing services for dengue and other dangerous diseases.
He pointed out that the thousands of laborers and employees working in SITE industries cannot afford the high costs of diagnostic tests at private hospitals, and therefore, the government must ensure affordable facilities within the zone itself.
He added that the business community and labor force are already under severe financial pressure due to prevailing economic conditions.
In conclusion, Chairman HSATI Zubair Ganghra made a heartfelt appeal to the Chief Minister Sindh, the Provincial Health Minister, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, and all concerned departments to take immediate notice of this critical situation and implement urgent, practical, and large-scale measures to protect Hyderabad and the SITE Industrial Zone from the threat of dengue.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zubair Ghanghra express deep concern over alarming rise in dengue fever in Hyderabad58 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt closely monitoring the situation at all barrages: Sharjeel Inam Memon11 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Egyptian counterpart condemn illegal Israeli attacks11 minutes ago
-
ITP mobile facilitation vans to provide services across Islamabad from September 1511 minutes ago
-
Supply of water started from Hub Dam to citizens from early in the morning: Murtaza Wahab11 minutes ago
-
PBM chief reaffirms commitment to flood victims’ relief, rehabilitation11 minutes ago
-
SALU VC Pledges Support for Cervical Cancer Awareness11 minutes ago
-
Man held in major corporate data theft case11 minutes ago
-
WASA Multan maintains sewerage system amid flood11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police raiding team ambushed in Noon; one accused killed, another injured11 minutes ago
-
UAV, quadcopter and airlift drone operation continues in flooded areas21 minutes ago
-
PHED approves recruitment of 8,084 college teaching interns21 minutes ago