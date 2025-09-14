Zubair Ghanghra express deep concern over alarming rise in dengue fever in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, Zubair Ganghra, has expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in dengue and other life-threatening diseases in Hyderabad, particularly within the SITE Industrial Zone.

He noted with regret that despite the gravity of the situation, no concrete measures have yet been taken by the government. There has been no initiation of a dengue spray campaign, no establishment of dedicated dengue wards in government hospitals and no awareness programs have been introduced to educate the general public, traders, industrialists and the labor community.

Ganghra highlighted that hundreds of industries operate within the SITE Industrial Zone, employing thousands of workers and staff.

Following the recent rains, stagnant water on roads has become a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. If immediate preventive actions are not taken, there is a grave risk that dengue could spread on a massive scale, potentially taking the form of an epidemic. Such a situation would not only affect the residents of Hyderabad but also cripple the industrial zone’s economic activities, directly impacting workers, industrialists and ordinary citizens alike.

HSATI Chairman strongly urged the Government of Sindh, the Health Department and all concerned authorities to immediately launch a comprehensive dengue spray campaign, particularly targeting the SITE Industrial area and densely populated neighborhoods of Hyderabad.

He also called for the urgent establishment of separate and specialized wards for dengue patients in government hospitals to ensure timely and effective treatment.

In addition, he stressed the importance of launching public awareness campaigns so that both citizens and the labor force are educated about preventive measures against dengue.

Ganghra further emphasized the need to establish special treatment facilities for dengue patients at the SITE Industrial Zone Hospital, along with diagnostic and testing services for dengue and other dangerous diseases.

He pointed out that the thousands of laborers and employees working in SITE industries cannot afford the high costs of diagnostic tests at private hospitals, and therefore, the government must ensure affordable facilities within the zone itself.

He added that the business community and labor force are already under severe financial pressure due to prevailing economic conditions.

In conclusion, Chairman HSATI Zubair Ganghra made a heartfelt appeal to the Chief Minister Sindh, the Provincial Health Minister, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, and all concerned departments to take immediate notice of this critical situation and implement urgent, practical, and large-scale measures to protect Hyderabad and the SITE Industrial Zone from the threat of dengue.

