Open Menu

Zubair Jamali Calls On Health Minister Dr. Amir

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

Provincial Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Monday met with Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad JogaizaI

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Monday met with Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Jogaizai.

In the meeting, security, health sector including organization of health card in province and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The Provincial Home Minister while appreciating the organization and initiative of health card said that the steps taken by the caretaker provincial government for the welfare of the people are commendable.

Dr. Amir Muhammad Jogaizai said that integrated measures are being taken to improve the supply of medicines on a regular basis across the province.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt launches online application for drivin ..

Punjab govt launches online application for driving license

13 seconds ago
 Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int ..

Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int'l community on Afghanistan pe ..

7 minutes ago
 KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

7 minutes ago
 Food items being provided to citizens at lower pri ..

Food items being provided to citizens at lower price: DC

7 minutes ago
 BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi W ..

BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi Wazaif; 150,000 students with u ..

7 minutes ago
 COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel ..

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel production, consumption

13 minutes ago
Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

13 minutes ago
 OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

12 minutes ago
 NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

13 minutes ago
 Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

13 minutes ago
 Walk against corruption held

Walk against corruption held

13 minutes ago
 #KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

#KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan