Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Monday met with Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Jogaizai.

In the meeting, security, health sector including organization of health card in province and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The Provincial Home Minister while appreciating the organization and initiative of health card said that the steps taken by the caretaker provincial government for the welfare of the people are commendable.

Dr. Amir Muhammad Jogaizai said that integrated measures are being taken to improve the supply of medicines on a regular basis across the province.