Zubair Jamali Expresses Satisfaction Over Rescue Operation In Snow-affected Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Monday expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by PDMA and the district administrations in the rain and snow-affected areas of the province.
In a statement, he said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has deployed snow-lifting machinery and rescue teams to clear the road in snow-hit areas of the province.
Zubair Jamali added that to avoid any emergency, PDMA Balochistan road clearance operation in snow-affected areas is going on in Kan Mehtarzai, Ziarat, Khojak and Lak pass areas of the province.
He also lauded the efforts of the district administration for taking exemplary steps to handle the situation.
Zubair Jamali appreciated the works of the institutions and paid tribute to the organizations working there.
He said PDMA and district administration of areas concerned would remain alert amid rains and snowfall in different districts of the province.
