Open Menu

Zubair Jamali Expresses Satisfaction Over Rescue Operation In Snow-affected Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Zubair Jamali expresses satisfaction over rescue operation in snow-affected areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Monday expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by PDMA and the district administrations in the rain and snow-affected areas of the province.

In a statement, he said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has deployed snow-lifting machinery and rescue teams to clear the road in snow-hit areas of the province.

Zubair Jamali added that to avoid any emergency, PDMA Balochistan road clearance operation in snow-affected areas is going on in Kan Mehtarzai, Ziarat, Khojak and Lak pass areas of the province.

He also lauded the efforts of the district administration for taking exemplary steps to handle the situation.

Zubair Jamali appreciated the works of the institutions and paid tribute to the organizations working there.

He said PDMA and district administration of areas concerned would remain alert amid rains and snowfall in different districts of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Road Alert Ziarat Rains

Recent Stories

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

39 minutes ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

23 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan