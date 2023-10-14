Zubair Jamali seeks report of Turbat incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Zubair Jamali directed the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police Kech district to file a report of the Turbat incident immediately.

He ordered Deputy Commissioner and SSP to form a special team to investigate the incidents to identify the elements involved in the killing of six workers in Turbar.

The accused should be arrested as soon as possible while investigating every aspect of the incidents, he said.

Zubair Jamali said that the government would take all measures to ensure justice for the families of the victims on a priority basis.

Expressing sympathy and condolence to the bereaved families, the minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured workers.