Open Menu

Zubair Jamali Seeks Report Of Turbat Incident

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Zubair Jamali seeks report of Turbat incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Zubair Jamali directed the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police Kech district to file a report of the Turbat incident immediately.

He ordered Deputy Commissioner and SSP to form a special team to investigate the incidents to identify the elements involved in the killing of six workers in Turbar.

The accused should be arrested as soon as possible while investigating every aspect of the incidents, he said.

Zubair Jamali said that the government would take all measures to ensure justice for the families of the victims on a priority basis.

Expressing sympathy and condolence to the bereaved families, the minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured workers.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Police Turbat All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

4 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

43 minutes ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

3 hours ago
ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan