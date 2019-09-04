Zubair Khan assumes charge of Secretary KP Energy, Power deptt

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Administrative Group (PMS) officer Muhammad Zubair Khan Wednesday assumed charge of Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy and Power department.

Soon after assuming charge of his new responsibilities, he was briefed about performance of sub-ordinate offices of the Energy and Power department.

The Secretary on the occasion, issued directives for resolution of problems being confronted by consumers of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and directed to activate Provincial Electric Inspectorate besides creating awareness among masses to conserve electricity.

He directed all officers to work with honesty and dedication to overcome energy crisis in the province and facilitate the masses.

The Secretary was informed on the occasion that Energy Task Force, PESCO and district administration recovered over Rs 1 billion from defaulters and also removed illegal connections across the province.

Additional Secretaries Zafar ul islam, Iftikhar Ahmed Marwat, Chief Planning Officer Engr Zainullah Shah, Deputy Secretaries Khaliddad Khan, Arshad Qayyum Barki and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

