Zubair lauds PM, finance team for rebuilding confidence of investors in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Zubair on Friday appreciated the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the finance team for rebuilding the confidence of investors in Pakistan.

Talking to ptv, he said credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar for the agreement with International Monetary Fund.

He said that after addressing the condition of the IMF, Pakistan would enjoy relief for a nine-month period. The friendly countries, he said would come forward for investment in Pakistan.

Commenting on long-term benefits for Pakistani markets after dealing with IMF, he said that we would have long-term benefits in many sectors. Besides the internal market, he said the Euro bond has received a positive response in London.

To a question, he said the caretaker government cannot make a deal with IMF for a short or long time.

"This credit goes to PM Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who took tough decisions in the public interest, " he said.