Zubair Nazeer Appointed New SSP Of Kashmore
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon has appointed Zubair Nazeer Shaikh (BS-18) as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore- Kandhkot, informed a police spokesman on Monday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon has appointed Zubair Nazeer Shaikh (BS-18) as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore- Kandhkot, informed a police spokesman on Monday.
A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief, he added.
Recent Stories
Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha
Zubair Nazeer appointed new SSP of Kashmore
Health Advisor ensures timely delivery of emergency medicines to Parachinar, Sad ..
Three child beggars taken into custody
PM Shehbaz Sharif hails PML-N's legacy on Founding Day
14 arrested on gambling charges
NA body on Commerce met for briefing from Ministry of Commerce
Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his mother after 18 years goes vir ..
Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar events in 2025
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Districts, now offering 70+ Gover ..
Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation
BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha35 seconds ago
-
Zubair Nazeer appointed new SSP of Kashmore37 seconds ago
-
Health Advisor ensures timely delivery of emergency medicines to Parachinar, Sadda15 seconds ago
-
Three child beggars taken into custody16 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif hails PML-N's legacy on Founding Day18 seconds ago
-
14 arrested on gambling charges20 seconds ago
-
Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his mother after 18 years goes viral15 minutes ago
-
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Districts, now offering 70+ Government Services16 minutes ago
-
KP TEVTA, five paramedical institutions ink agreement30 minutes ago
-
Khan Klub: A historic building falls prey to commercialization40 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Jhal Magsi40 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures to strengthen economy, address public issues: Qaisar50 minutes ago