Zubair Nazeer appointed new SSP of Kashmore

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon has appointed Zubair Nazeer Shaikh (BS-18) as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore- Kandhkot, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief, he added.