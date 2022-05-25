UrduPoint.com

Zubair Niazi Rejects Police's Claim Of Weapons Recovery

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2022 | 12:33 PM

Zubair Niazi rejects police's claim of weapons recovery

The PTI Lahore General Secretary says that all such reports of weapons recovery are fake.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 25th, 2022) PTI Lahore General Secretary Zubair Khan Niazi has rejected the police claim of recovery of weapons from his vehicles and their houses.

He also responded to Maryam Nawaz on Twitter as shared the pictures of the weapons recovered from there.

Taking to Twitter, Zubair wrote, "Absolutely Nonsense, Fake news about weapons from my Vehicle. Joke of the century. Im at Aiwan e Adal right now, with other tehreeki,"

While responding to Maryam's tweet, the PTI leader asked him, "Is she the same lady jiski "London tau KIA Pakistan mai bhi koi Jaidad nahi"? @SdqJaan ?,".

In another tweet, Zubair while using screen short of a local tv's report called it "yellow journalism".

Earlier, Lahore police claimed that they raided houses of some PTI leaders and also checked their vehicles and found weapons from their custody.

According to the reports, Niazi was arrested by the Lahore police and last time was seen on the premises of the court where he was looking exhausted and was drinking water. A team of lawyers are seen standing around him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Water Twitter Lawyers Vehicles Vehicle London Same TV From Kia Court

Recent Stories

Serbia to Barter Wheat, Corn for Fertilizers From ..

Serbia to Barter Wheat, Corn for Fertilizers From Iran - President

54 seconds ago
 Ukraine leader sends condolences over 'awful' Texa ..

Ukraine leader sends condolences over 'awful' Texas school shooting

56 seconds ago
 Rule of law to be ensured at all costs, Senate tol ..

Rule of law to be ensured at all costs, Senate told

59 seconds ago
 'The state of being lonely': South Korean horror w ..

'The state of being lonely': South Korean horror writer shortlisted for Booker

12 minutes ago
 PTI's march to be dealt with an iron hand : Uzma ..

PTI's march to be dealt with an iron hand : Uzma Bukhari

12 minutes ago
 Imran leading conspiracy of civil war in Pakistan: ..

Imran leading conspiracy of civil war in Pakistan: Marriyum

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.