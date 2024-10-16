(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Former governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair Wednesday expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic future, hoping that China's leadership will play a significant role in making Pakistan's economy brighter and believes that Pak-Russia relations will also provide better opportunities for the country's economic growth.

Talking to a Private news channel, he highlighted the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and how it will connect Pakistan with the entire world.

Zubair also elaborated on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, describing it as a shining example of cooperation and mutual respect.

He highlighted the multifaceted relationship between the two nations, which has grown from strength to strength over the years.

Zubair emphasized that China's unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international platforms has been a source of strength for the country.

He also noted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been a game-changer for Pakistan's economy, creating new opportunities for growth and development.

The former governor expressed his optimism that the Pakistan-China friendship will continue to flourish in the years to come, bringing prosperity and progress to both nations.

Responding a query, he said that we are aware that certain countries seek to undermine China's stability and jeopardize the thriving economic relationship between Pakistan and China, however, we are committed to thwarting their attempts and safeguarding our partnership."

Zubair noted that CPEC will not only link Pakistan with China but also connect the country with Central Asia, Europe and other parts of the world through a network of roads, railways and sea routes.

He added that CPEC will boost trade, commerce and investment in Pakistan, creating new opportunities for economic growth and development.

By connecting Pakistan with the global economy, CPEC will help the country become a hub of trade and commerce, promoting regional prosperity and stability, he added.