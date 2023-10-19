Open Menu

Zubair Takes Notice Of Attack On Women In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 07:13 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali took notice of attack on women at Hazarganji area of Quetta on Thursday.

The home minister asked for a report of the incident and ordered the concerned authorities to form a special team. He also directed to Health Department to provide best medical facilities to the injured women.

He also instructed the concerned officials to take measures to arrest accused as soon as possible. Attacks on women are against our tradition and a sad incident, he said.

The unknown persons opened fire at women near Hazarganji and fled from the scene. As a result, a woman died on the spot and two others sustained injuries.

On information, police reached the sight and shifted the body and the injured to the nearby hospital.

