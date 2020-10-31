UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zubeida Agha Remembered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Zubeida Agha remembered

The 23rd death anniversary of the first Pakistani Modern Artists, Zubeida Agha was observed on Saturday, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The 23rd death anniversary of the first Pakistani Modern Artists, Zubeida Agha was observed on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

Born in 1922 in Faisalabad, Zubeida Agha was the first artist to hold an exhibition as torch-bearer of modern art in Pakistan. After graduating from Kinnaird College for Women University, Lahore, she worked with painter B. C. Sanyal from 1944 to 1946. At this time, she also became well- acquainted with the works of Picasso.

She also was influenced by the works of Mario Perlingeri, an Italian prisoner of war in India at that time.

The Society of Fine Arts awarded her first prize for modern painting in 1946. She joined Saint Martin's school of Art, London in 1950, later moving on to Ecole des Beaux Arts, Paris in 1951.

In 1961, she was appointed executive director of the Contemporary Art Gallery in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, receiving the President's Award for Pride of Performance in 1965.

On 14th August 2006, Pakistan Post issued a Rs 40 sheetlet of stamps to posthumously honour 10 Pakistani painters. Besides Zubeida Agha, the other nine painters were: Laila Shahzada, Askari Mian Irani, Sadequain, Ali Imam, Shakir Ali, Anna Molka Ahmed, Zahoor ul Akhlaq, Ahmed Pervez and Bashir Mirza. Her work is on permanent display at the National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts in Islamabad, Pakistan.

She died on October 31, 1997 in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Prisoner Fine Died London Paris Rawalpindi August October Women Pakistan Post From

Recent Stories

Pak names 15 member squad for 2nd ODI against Zimb ..

5 minutes ago

Sarwar urges PML-N workers to get rid of anti-stat ..

5 minutes ago

Football: English Championship results

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at Turkey earthquake losses ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister terms Ayaz Sadiq's statement agains ..

15 minutes ago

Trump, Biden barrel through key states on final we ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.