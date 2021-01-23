UrduPoint.com
Zubeida Jalal Leaves For Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:49 PM

Zubeida Jalal leaves for Iraq

Federal Minister Zubeida Jalal on Saturday left for Iraq on a four-day official visit to discuss Pak-Iraq bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Zubeida Jalal on Saturday left for Iraq on a four-day official visit to discuss Pak-Iraq bilateral relations.

The minister was invited by Iraqi Defense Minister for the visit during which she would hold meeting with senior Iraqi officials, said a news release.

During her stay she would also discuss situation in the region with Iraqi officials, including defense issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

