Zul Hajj Moon Not Sighted, Eid-ul-Azha On July 10

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Zul Hajj moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha on July 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Wednesday announced that the Zul Hajj moon had not sighted at any nook and cranny of the country.

He, in a notification issued here, said Zul Hajj 1, 1443 AH would fall on Friday, July 1, and consequently, Eid-ul-Azha would be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, with religious fervor across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir.

