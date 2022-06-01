Zul Qadah moon sighted

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday evening announced that the moon of Islamic month Zul Qadah had been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday evening announced that the moon of Islamic month Zul Qadah had been sighted.

He said the first Zul Qadah 1443 AH will commence from Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Making announcement, Abdul Khabir said the weather condition was cloudy in some areas of the country including Islamabad but they received moon sighting testimony from Umarkot, Chor and some other localities of Sindh.

The members of Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naeemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddique, Allama Sajjad Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Haroon Rasheed Balakoti, Pir Mumtaz Ahmad Zia Nizami and others attended the meeting.